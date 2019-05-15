Godfrey, IL. May 15, 2019 - The RiverBend Growth Association has named River Bend Chiropractic Center – Dr. Stephanie Monroe as its Small Business of the Month for May 2019.

River Bend Chiropractic Center and Dr. Stephanie Monroe have served the Riverbend Area for over 20 years by promoting wellness and the prevention of disease. Their friendly staff is highly trained to provide the highest level of care for their patients. Dr. Stephanie and her staff have successfully treated thousands of patients with a welcoming atmosphere full of care and compassion.

Dr. Stephanie Monroe at River Bend Chiropractic Center provides quality care to all ages. Her specialty is in pediatric care, and she ensures that each patient is comfortable, no matter their age or condition. At River Bend Chiropractic Center, they educate their patients on how to live life to its full potential through good health, and they find that those dedicated to a good, healthy lifestyle get the best results.

Born and raised in the Riverbend area, Dr. Stephanie Monroe loves and values the community with her whole heart. She is an active Board Member of the RiverBend Growth Association, involved in fundraising for many local charities, and she supports many area schools and teams by donating her time and gifts. In 2016 she was honored to receive the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award that recognizes outstanding women leaders in the Riverbend community.

If you are interested about River Bend Chiropractic Center, Dr. Stephanie Monroe, or chiropractic care you can visit her website at www.riverbendchiro.com. She is located at 3302 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey, Illinois 62035. Call her office today at 618-467-2744. Stay up to date with what is going on at River Bend Chiropractic Center by following them on Facebook @riverbendchiropracticcenter.

