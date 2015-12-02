GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today named Gent Funeral Home, Inc. as Small Business of the Month.

Article continues after sponsor message

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information about Gent Funeral Home, contact them at (618) 466-5544 or visit www.gentfuneralhome.com .

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.

For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: