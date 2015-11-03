GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today named Bemis Wilderman Chiropractic its Small Business of the Month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month.  Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service. For information about Bemis Wilderman Chiropractic, contact them at (618) 433-9333 or visit www.bemiswildermanchiropractic.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

SEE RBGA SMALL BUSINESS OF THE MONTH: BEMIS WILDERMAN CHIROPRACTIC VIDEO BELOW!

More like this:

Oct 2, 2024 - Young Adults Committee Kicks Off New Year

Oct 17, 2024 - Marquette Senior Leads Community With Over 400 Service Hours, He Is An Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of Month

Oct 31, 2024 - Wood River Chiropractic Promotes Community Connections

Oct 21, 2024 - First Mid Bank & Trust Celebrates Community Grant Winners

Sep 21, 2024 - Isaac Thornton Shines as Football Captain and Star Volunteer at East Alton-Wood River High School

 