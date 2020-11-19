GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Axis Spinal Care of Bethalto, owned by Dr. Matt Labertew Small Business of the Month.

Dr. Labertew believes that no one should go through life with chronic pain and problems that can be fixed. Dr. Labertew commented, “That’s why we’re here, to serve the community with chiropractic and wellness services that help those in our local community live better lives.”

The RiverBend Growth Association congratulates Dr. Labertew for being selected as our November 2020 Small Business of the Month Winner!

For more information, the office can be reached at (618) 377-9920 or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Axis-Spinal-Care-193807790657595. Axis Spinal Care is located at 416 W. Bethalto Dr. in Bethalto IL 62010.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for the number of years in business, the number of employees, overcoming adversity, and community service.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

