GODFREY - This GivingTuesday on December 3, 2019, the RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) will celebrate giving by hosting GivingTuesday Get Together. The RBGA invites the public to learn more about, donate to, or sign up to volunteer with ten different Riverbend non-profits on Tuesday, December 3rd from 12 – 2 PM and 4 – 6 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company. This event is free for the public to attend.

GivingTuesday, on December 3rd, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year, on GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.

The RBGA’s GivingTuesday Get Together will create partnerships between Riverbend residents and area non-profits. This event will help community members learn how they can use their time, talent, or treasure to give back to their community in different ways. Community members interested in learning more or wanting to become more involved are encouraged to attend.

“The RiverBend Growth Association is excited to facilitate partnerships between Riverbend community members and non-profits who continually make our region a better, more inclusive place to live and work,” explained John Keller, President. “This event is a great way to learn how to become more involved and become more aware of the different non-profit agencies we have serving the Riverbend region.”

The ten non-profit organizations in attendance will be: The Alton Educational Foundation, American Cancer Society, Beverly Farm Foundation, Boy Scouts of Greater Saint Louis, Centerstone, IMPACT CIL, Kreative Kids Learning Center, Oasis Women’s Center, Refuge, and Riverbend Family Ministries.

Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $400 million was raised online in 2018 to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

“When GT launched in the US in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral;” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving; and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity, and collaboration. People and organizations around the world proved us right. As we prepare for December 3, we’re energized and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.”

Those interested in joining the RBGA’s GivingTuesday Get Together can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/426400444941054/ to learn more.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners to transform how people think about, talk about, and participate in the giving season. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together.

To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:

Website: www.givingtuesday.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday

Twitter: twitter.com/GivingTuesday

Instagram: instagram.com/GivingTuesday

