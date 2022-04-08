GODFREY – With a three-day celebration for their grand opening and a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the RiverBend Growth Association, Reiniger Jewelers has officially arrived in the Riverbend. It is now open in the former Maneke Jewelers location in Alton at 1633 Washington Avenue.

There were about 25 people on hand to join in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Alton Mayor David Goins and RBGA Member Engagement Director Stefanie Withers. The grand opening included refreshments, gifts for those who stopped in during its three-day celebration, a drawing for six different prizes, and the store’s grand prize of a $1,500 shopping spree.

Owner and third-generation independent jeweler Paul Reiniger bought the Alton business from Charlie Maneke at the end of December 2021, just weeks after opening a third location in Effingham in November.

“Paul knew Charlie was retiring in Alton, and he called him to see if he could buy any equipment for his new Effingham location. Charlie explained that he wanted to find someone to purchase all his items together. At that time, Paul dismissed the idea. But then Paul and Charlie talked again around the second week of December,” said Reiniger’s Assistant Noelle Reedy.

The purchase agreement was signed on December 30, right before Maneke retired. “Paul knew the Alton community needed an independent jeweler, and we’re happy to be here now to provide Alton with great service,” Reedy added.

Alton is Reiniger’s fourth location. A soft opening of Reiniger’s new Alton store was held right before Valentine’s Day 2022. “We are pleased to have more and more business every day since,” noted Reedy.

They have two full-time employees and two part-time employees on-site to serve any needs customers might have. Two former Maneke employees are now part of the Alton team. “As a third-generation jeweler, Paul knows how important it is to continue to provide great quality jewelry and repairs to the community,” Reedy further noted.

In addition to providing various types of jewelry repairs and watch batteries, Reiniger Jewelers features a variety of gold and silver jewelry, a selection of engagement and wedding rings, and fine quality watches by Seiko. They also offer custom jewelry designs and insurance appraisals.

Reiniger Jewelers got its start with Paul’s grandfather in 1918 in East St. Louis, where it remained until 1969. Paul’s father then moved it to their home in Caseyville. It remained there until Paul opened the Swansea location in 1992. Their Swansea location was Paul Reiniger’s first. He opened his second store in Waterloo in 1993.

Open hours at the Alton store are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Sunday.

For more information about Reiniger Jewelers, call (618) 465-1410 or visit online at reinigerjewelers.com.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

This article was prepared for the RiverBend Growth Association by Melissa Meske Publications, macmeske.com.

