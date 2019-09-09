GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey. Their approach to memory care promotes a sense of independence, well-being and security in an open environment that is safe, but non-restrictive.

San Gabriel Memory Care residents continue their life’s journey in an environment that supports their continued health and well-being, as well as their experience of and enjoyment in life. Their building, programs, and staff are all focused entirely on memory care. They support their residents, whatever their current stage of functionality, to create days full of meaning and purpose. Their ongoing goal for each of their residents is growth. Through different activities, they encourage their residents to remain engaged mentally, physically, and socially, all pursuits which have been shown to slow decline and improve overall health.

San Gabriel Memory Care is family-owned and operated. John Dietzen and Carrie Dietzen are a brother-sister team, raised in a large family and instilled with a spirit of service. They have extended their sense of family to their business, developing senior living communities with a heart. Combined, the Dietzens have over 20 years of experience in senior living. Their love of working with older adults through meaningful programs in a residential setting led them to establish San Gabriel Memory Care.

San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey is located at 813 Lars Hoffman Crossing Godfrey, Illinois 62035. They can be reached by phone at 618-466-0600, and their website is www.sangabrielmemorycare.com. To keep up to date with San Gabriel Memory Care like them on Facebook at @SanGabrielGodfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association you can visit www.growthassociation.com or call 618-467-2280.

More like this: