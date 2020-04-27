ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association announces a virtual Mayoral Roundtable on Wednesday, April 29th at 1:00 PM. Eight Riverbend area Mayors will be in attendance to answer questions regarding their communities. The RiverBend Growth Association is hosting this event to keep its membership informed about what is currently happening and the future of their local communities. To register for this virtual event please visit growthassociation.com/event/mayor-roundtable-discussion/.

“The RiverBend Growth Association is pleased to be able to bring this group of area leaders together in one format for the benefit of our membership,” said John Keller, President of the RiverBend Growth Association. “We hope that the event will bring value to our member businesses and access to information on a local level.”

The RiverBend Growth Association will be hosting Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, Godfrey Mayor Michael McCormick, Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin, Hartford Mayor Jim Hickerson, Roxana Mayor Marty Reynolds, and Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire. These Mayors will be discussing what their community is currently doing and will be doing in the future to combat COVID-19 and its consequences to the local economy. Other topics of discussion will be raised as attendees’ questions are asked and answered during the meeting.

Registration is required for this event. At registration attendees can ask specific questions to the mayors. During this meeting all attendees will be muted in order to facilitate a productive and worthwhile virtual event. To register for this virtual event please visit growthassociation.com/event/mayor-roundtable-discussion/.

About the RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic

Development Organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a Chamber of Commerce, we actively promote activities among our member businesses. As an Economic Development Organization, we work closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

The Growth Association serves the following communities in southwestern Illinois: Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township.

The mission of the Growth Association is to provide the leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend community.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association you can visit www.growthassociation.com or call

618-467-2280.

