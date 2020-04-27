GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:

Coordinated Youth & Human Services

April Butler, Assistant Director

2016 Madison Ave,

Granite City, IL 62040

(618) 876-2383

Cyhs.com

Coordinated Youth & Human Services (CYHS) was founded in 1944 and currently serves clients at three locations. We coordinate human services for youth and families in need with the hope of changing the lives of those who rely on us. At CYHS, we have services in place to provide advocacy, support, education, and resources to those most in need. Our team of professionals specialize and continue to grow our programs for youth and families, including Educational Enhancement Programs, Maternal Child Health Programs, and the Madison County AIDS Program (MadCAP).

The Educational Enhancement Program (EEP) was established to assist students who require an educational program different than traditional settings can offer. This program is an Illinois State Board of Education approved non-public educational center for students with special education needs. CYHS serves students ages 6-21, with a staff of certified teachers, social workers, and paraprofessionals.

Article continues after sponsor message

We have many Maternal Child Health programs that support parents/guardians in raising happy and healthy children. CYHS’s team of dedicated nutritionists, nurses, registered dieticians, case managers and breastfeeding peer counselors offer support, resources, and encouragement for women and their children through age 5 at two locations. We have offices in Granite City and in Wood River (located inside of the Madison County Health Department building). The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program provides nutrition education and vouchers that are used to purchase nutritious foods to supplement and improve their diet. The Family Case Management (FCM) program provides comprehensive service coordination to improve the health, social, education, and developmental needs of pregnant women, and infants (0-12 months) from low-income families. The Healthy Families Illinois (HFI) program is in place to assist first-time parents and their newborns. HFI focuses on child growth and development and promotes parent-child interaction by learning through play. The mission of HFI is to promote child well-being and prevent the abuse and neglect of children through home visiting services.

The Madison County AIDS Program (MadCAP) provides services to people living with HIV/AIDS and their families. MadCAP educates and empowers the community to raise awareness and help reduce the transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). As a program of CYHS, MadCAP has adapted to the changing needs of the HIV community by offering a continuum of care. MadCAP offers screenings, prevention materials and case management programs. The prevention and case management programs connect clients to healthcare, mental health resources, dental care, and other needed services.

Givin’ It All for Guts!

Lisa Loftus, Founder

7519 Vonnahmen Rd

Bethalto, IL 62010

(618) 806-2678

Givinitallforguts.org

Givin' It All For Guts! was created in 2014 in hopes of raising awareness and research for Crohn's disease, colitis, and other inflammatory bowel diseases, which are all very underfunded areas of research. One of the founders, Lisa Loftus, had met Dr. Matthew Ciorba at Washington University when her son was going through treatments for Crohn's disease. From there, Lisa and Dr. Ciorba began working together via the Givin' It All For Guts! nonprofit. Now, going on their sixth year, the Givin' It All For Guts! team has raised over $40,000 for research for Dr. Cioba and his team of brilliant researchers! The Guts! group is excited to keep raising awareness and helping others in their quest to finding a cure for Crohn's disease and colitis!

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: