GODFREY, IL. March 12, 2020…The Riverbend Growth Association announces its new members:

Ambit Energy

Sue Thomas Sr Consultant

(618) 980-2725

suethomas.energy526.com

Servicing both residential and commercial accounts, Ambit Energy is one of the 35+- companies you can choose from as your Electric Supply provider (rate/kwh) on your Ameren bill. Ambit’s rates are competitive (usually lowest) and customers can earn a rate of FREE$$ with 15 referrals. Satisfaction is guaranteed. Currently doing business in 16 states, Japan and Alberta Canada, Ambit Energy is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with JD Powers & Assoc, A+ with BBB, #16 Direct Selling Company Worldwide AND debuted in #1 position with Inc 500 in its 4th year 2010 and held that spot 2nd year, an accomplishment never before achieved by ANY company let alone a direct selling company. Ambit offers savings to customers, and an income opportunity to consultants. I lead the Riverbend Group of Consultants, we DON'T go door-to-door and we appreciate serving You!

Excel Home Solar

Christopher Hess Vice President

3 Airport Plz, Ste A

Bethalto IL 62010-1782

(618) 717-0585

excelhomesolar.com

Excel Home Solar is a family owned company based out of St. Petersburg Florida. We have been in the electric and natural gas deregulation business in Illinois for 20 years and in Solar for over three years. We came to Illinois in 2017 because of the incredible incentive that Ameren pays to consumers for installing solar. We now employ 20 people from the Bethalto area, Alton and beyond. Please call Chris or Nikki at the Bethalto office at 618-717-0585 to learn more.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

