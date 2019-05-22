Riverbend Growth Association Announces New Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL. May 22, 2019…The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members: Belleville News Democrat: The Belleville News-Democrat is a 161-year-old media company whose mission is to produce essential local journalism that makes a difference. The company was founded in 1858 as the Belleville Weekly Democrat, and over the years has evolved into the largest digital news organization in Southern Illinois. We take pride in our reputation as a leader in local journalism and as a top-tier marketing agency that helps clients grow their businesses. Nancy Soto Askew, Multi-Media Consultant. 120 S Illinois St. Belleville, IL 62220. (618) 239-2636. bnd.com. Drainer Technologies, Inc: Michael Drainer, Owner. 20 Terminal Dr. Suite 102 East Alton, IL 62024. (618) 208-0544. drainertechnologies.com. Humbert Road Dentistry: Humbert Road Dentistry has been providing the Riverbend with quality dental care for over 30 years. They are happy to offer a wide range of comprehensive dentistry for all ages, with convenient hours. Drs. Sara Hanahan and Stacy Moody are passionate about educating their patients on how to achieve a happy and healthy smile while treating them like family. The team spends the time to make each visit comfortable and anxiety-free. All patients can feel confident that they have a full understanding of not only their treatment needs, but also their benefits and financial plan. Patients can take advantage of an In-House Membership Plan, which has helped give hundreds of those without insurance quality dental care at a percentage of the cost. They believe prevention is the key to achieving a healthy mouth and body, and that everyone should have access to affordable dental care. Humbert Road Dentistry is active in the community and proudly supports other local, family-owned businesses. The team is excited for the opportunity to improve the health of those in the Riverbend. Sara Hanahan & Dr. Cain Moody. 4119 Humbert Rd. Alton, IL 62002. (618) 465-8100. www.humbertroaddentistry.com TitleMax of East Alton: Amber Stahlschmidt, General Manager. 610 Lewis and Clark Blvd. East Alton, IL 62024. (618) 251-1080. titlemax.com/store/e-alton-il-title-loans. Article continues after sponsor message Trooper Kyle Deatherage Memorial: The Trooper Kyle Deatherage Memorial is a not for profit organization formed in 2014. Our organization helps the families of first responders who are either killed or critically injured in the line of duty. Our assistance is provided immediately after the injury or death occurs. Our assistance is intended to help the families with anything they need during the most challenging time in their lives. To date our organization has helped over sixty families and been able to provide over $60,000 in assistance to these families. Jennifer Dunham, President. P.O. Box 38 Roxana, IL 62084. (618) 541-7948. kyledeatheragememorial.org The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending