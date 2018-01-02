GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:

  • Illinois Army National Guard
  • Lowe’s of Alton

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

