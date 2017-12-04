RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association announced its newest members:
- Call for Help
- Clear Sound Hearing Center
- Landmark Realty Godfrey – Matt Horn
- Sidebarr Technologies
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
