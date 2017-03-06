GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Alton Exchange Mall, Inc. – Alton, IL
  • Benchmark Title - Glen Carbon, IL
  • The Daniel and Henry Co. - St. Louis, MO
  • Power of the Giraffe – Bethalto, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

