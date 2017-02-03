GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:

  • Affordable Dentistry Today – Alton, IL
  • Creative Options Graphic Design, Inc. – Edwardsville, IL
  • Da-Com Corporation – St. Louis, MO
  • Dixon, Scott – Alton, IL
  • Drake Tire & Auto Service – Alton, IL
  • E-Z Bow by Tracy – Alton, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend.  For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

