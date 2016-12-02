RiverBend Growth Association announces new members
December 2, 2016 2:36 PM
GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association today announced its newest members:
- Confluence Business Advisors – Alton, IL
- Paychex, Inc. – Alton, IL
The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.
