Riverbend Growth Association announces new members

Crown of Thorns Customs – Alton, IL

Harvest Moon Garden Supply – Godfrey, IL

Mystical Journeys – Alton, IL

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.