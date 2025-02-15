RiverBend Growth Association Announces Four New Board Members Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The RiverBend Growth Association is pleased to announce the addition of four new members to its Board of Directors. At its monthly board meeting held on January 23, 2025, the Board elected the following to serve a three-year term: -Lou Bicanic, Midwest Members Credit Union -Sarah Bowman, Illinois American Water -Anita Martinez, Asbury Village -Zach Yoder, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Lou Bicanic has worked in financial services for 41 years. He started his career at Trans Union and later worked for Revity Credit Union, Alloya Corporate Credit Union, West Community Credit Union, and Commerce Bank. Lou is currently the President/CEO at Midwest Members Credit Union in Wood River, where he has been for 12 years. Lou graduated from SIU Edwardsville with a degree in Business Administration and Greenville University with a degree in Organizational Development.

Sarah Bowman has worked for American Water for 20 years in various roles. Currently she is the Sr. Manager for its Central Division Operations. Sarah lives in Brighton with her husband and 12-year-old son! She has a 21-year-old daughter who is currently in college to become a pharmacist. Outside of work, Sarah has a passion for volunteering and actions of service that benefit the community specifically youth and first responders.

Anita Martinez , born and raised in Breese, Illinois, has been passionate and committed to serving seniors for over 40 years. She was thrilled to return to Illinois when she joined Asbury Village Senior Living in Godfrey in August of 2016. Throughout her career, Anita has focused on creating strong, vibrant and caring environments that enhance the lives of seniors. In addition, she shares experience of serving on several educational, civic and nonprofit boards. Anita is married to her husband, Luis, and they have two children, Andrea and Luis, III. She is proud to be a part of the Riverbend Area and values the opportunity to contribute to the region's growth and prosperity. Anita is excited to join the Riverbend Growth Association (RBGA) Board to further her dedication to community development and collaborate with others in making the Riverbend area an even better place to live, work, and thrive. Her positive and experienced perspective in senior living will add a valuable dimension to the RBGA’s mission.

Zach Yoder is the President of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center. He grew up in Godfrey and completed his bachelor's in nursing from SIUE, holds a master's in healthcare administration from Webster University, and a master's of healthcare operational excellence from Washington University in St. Louis. Zach currently resides in O'Fallon IL with his wife Lindsi and two children, Dexter and Asher. He enjoys spending time with friends and family, sports, golf, reading and traveling. Zach is looking forward to serving the Riverbend area and ensuring OSF is a consistent partner in the community. Coming back to the board for three-year terms are: -John Barnerd, Simmons Hanly Conroy -John Roberts, Roberts Motors -Steve Thompson, Carrollton Bank Outgoing RBGA Chairman Nick Darr of Big Z Media thanked the four board members who served the organization and are now leaving the Board as their terms have expired. They are: -Tom Berry, Jackson Lewis P.C. -Cody Hinkle, Piasa Body Art -Jeff Lauritzen, COUNTRY Financial -James Rogalsky, The Old Bakery Beer Company Nominations were accepted for five board members to serve their second three-year term. -Brian Campbell, Colman's Country Campers and 5 Diamond Campground -Crystal Officer, Beverly Farm Foundation -Jane Saale, Cope Plastics -Martha Schultz, First Mid Bank & Trust -Rob Schwartz, Busey Bank Chairman Darr passed the gavel to the Chairman for 2025, Martha Schultz of First Mid Bank & Trust. The Chair-Elect for 2026 is Brian Campbell of Colman's Country Campers and 5 Diamond Campground. The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.