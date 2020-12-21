GRAFTON - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Olga’s Kitchen in Alton Square Mall its Small Business of the Month for December 2020.

Established in Birmingham, Mich. in 1970, Olga’s Kitchen was the result of a dream of founder Olga Loizon after returning from a trip to Greece. Owned and operated by TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), the brand has 24 locations, 23 of which are in Michigan. The restaurant has been located inside the Alton Square Mall for more than four decades and was renovated in November 2019 to serve its loyal customer base with additional seating capacity and a fresh new look. Olga’s Kitchen is known for its signature, grilled-to-order secret recipe Olga Bread. Serving over 20,000 pieces of its Olga Bread every day, Olga’s Kitchen does not serve sandwiches, but rather Olgas. This commitment to quality across its 24 Olga’s Kitchen and Olga’s Fresh Grille restaurants has solidified its reputation as the leader in the casual family dining restaurant industry, with a focus on delivering a positively unique and consistent culinary experience.

Olga’s Kitchen general manager, Tammy Hayden commented, “We are honored to be chosen as RGBA’s Small Business of the Month. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delighting our guests and leading the way in the restaurant industry. We’ve been privileged to serve the Alton community for more than four decades and look forward to continuing to offer beloved menu items and bring families together for many years to come.”

Olga’s Kitchen continues to observe limited contact ordering methods and remains open for Grab ‘N’ Go, Curbside and Delivery services. To place an order, fans can call 618-462-0642, download the Olga’s Kitchen mobile app or place their orders online at order.olgas.com.

The RiverBend Growth Association congratulates Olga’s Kitchen for being selected as the December 2020 Small Business of the Month Winner.

The RiverBend Growth Association selects a small business to honor each month. Winners are selected based on a scoring system that awards points for number of years in business, number of employees, overcoming adversity and community service.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

