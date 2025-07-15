WOOD RIVER - Riverbend Family Ministries will host a golf tournament to raise money for their work.

On Friday, July 25, 2025, community members are invited to Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River to play golf and support RFM. Tammy Iskarous, the executive director of RFM, looks forward to sharing RFM’s mission with the community while encouraging their support.

“It takes all of us to help an individual,” Iskarous said. “Through their partnership, their donations, their involvement in some of the different fundraisers that we do, it allows us to do the work.”

Registration and lunch start at 12 p.m. on July 25, followed by the four-person scramble shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner will follow.

RFM is still looking to fill a few team spots, as well as a couple of sponsorships. For more information about how to sponsor or sign up as a golfer, click here.

Located at 144 E. Ferguson Avenue in Wood River, RFM houses several nonprofits under one roof, allowing the organizations to collaborate and work together to support clients. Groups like Refuge, Amare, Metro East Every Survivor Counts and others can help clients through a variety of challenges.

Iskarous noted that the community’s support through fundraisers like the golf tournament allows these organizations to continue their work. She expressed her appreciation for the organizations and the community’s continued contributions.

“Not everyone is available to give a lot of their time, but what they can give is their talent and their resources,” she added. “And when they can do that, then those of us that are here in the building that are boots-on-the ground can then do that work. It really takes all of us to do it.”

For more information about Riverbend Family Ministries and their work, visit their official website at RiverbendFamilyMinistries.com. To learn more about the RFM Golf Tournament, including how to sign up, visit the official Facebook event page.

