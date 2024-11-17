WOOD RIVER - Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) is proud to announce the outstanding success of its Annual Fundraising Banquet, “Soaring to New Heights: Uplifting Our Community.” Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of their supporters, donors, and sponsors, RFM surpassed its fundraising goal of $130,000. As contributions continue to come in, the current total stands at $136,414.

The event, held to strengthen RFM’s capacity to provide crucial services to children, youth, and families in crisis, was a powerful testament to the collective spirit of the community. Every dollar raised ensures that RFM can continue its mission of offering support such as trauma-informed counseling, educational programs, housing assistance, and more, uplifting individuals and empowering them to face life’s challenges with hope.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support that made this event such a resounding success,” said Rachael Craddick, Fund Development Director at Riverbend Family Ministries. “It is only through this level of commitment from our community that we can continue to meet the complex needs of those we serve, helping them rise above adversity.”

For those who were unable to attend the banquet but wish to support RFM’s mission, contributions can still be made at my-rfm.org/donate.

RFM extends heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors, attendees, and volunteers who played a role in this unforgettable night. Their unwavering dedication ensures that families in crisis receive the help they need to not only survive but thrive.

To learn more about Riverbend Family Ministries, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities—including Christmas initiatives—and how you can make a difference, please visit our newly updated website at my-rfm.org.

About Riverbend Family Ministries:

Founded in 2007, Riverbend Family Ministries serves children, youth, and families in crisis across Madison County, IL, focusing on those impacted by violence, poverty, homelessness, and other forms of adversity. RFM operates as a collaborative hub for nonprofits, working together to meet the diverse needs of the community.

For more information on how you can support the SOAR program or get involved with Riverbend Family Ministries, visit my-rfm.org or call 618-251-9790.

