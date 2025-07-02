Our Daily Show Interview! NGBC Spotlight Riverbend Family Ministries!

WOOD RIVER - Riverbend Family Ministries acts as a cooling center during these hot months, but their staff works year-round to support community members.

Located in Wood River, RFM is a “holistic hub” that brings together eight nonprofits under one roof. The organization primarily works with individuals experiencing homelessness, addiction, poverty or violence.

“We always say that our families are so brave to walk through our door,” said founder Tammy Iskarous. “RFM has been busy helping to meet that need. We can't meet it all, but we can meet a big portion of it in this county.”

Rachael Craddick, Development Director, noted there are a lot of benefits to having so many resources under one roof. Clients can share their stories with staff members and receive the assistance they need.

“There’s a wide variety of resources right there in the building that they can access,” Craddick said. “Sometimes it’s just that first step in their journey forward. And that’s really refreshing and gives us a lot of hope of what that looks like.”

She believes the RFM team is made up of “rockstar angels.” She added that the Riverbend region has “a great community of support” with other nonprofits, donors, and people who work hard to help one another.

The community has several opportunities to support RFM. During the summer, RFM serves as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They need donations of water, Gatorade, cooling towels, snacks and more; you can drop these items off at their Wood River location.

They will also be hosting their annual golf tournament on July 25, 2025, at Belk Park Golf Course. Whether you decide to sign up as a team or a sponsor, all proceeds go back to RFM’s mission to get community members “on that path of stability,” Craddick said. For more information about the golf tournament, click here.

On Sept. 18, 2025, you can support RFM at their annual dinner fundraiser at Lewis and Clark Community College. More information about the dinner will be available soon.

Iskarous and Craddick emphasized that the relationships in the community are what keep RFM afloat. They are thankful for the community members and partnerships that support RFM every day, including their membership with the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC).

Iskarous noted that nonprofit work is “hard,” and that’s why it’s important to collaborate. She expressed her appreciation for the NAGBC and their continued support.

Craddick added that networking and connection are two keys to success in any job, and the NAGBC provides a great space for local organizations, businesses and individuals to have that experience.

“It’s really nice to have groups like the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, where we can create that community and network and have that authentic space to come together,” Craddick said. “Relationships are everything. I know when I was early in my career, the thought of networking feels icky and overwhelming and transactional, and that’s honest. But I think especially for younger generations, just start with showing up. Even if that’s just being there and enjoying the lunch and making a couple of new connections, that’s just a great place to start. It builds from that. It takes time, and that’s one great step to take by joining the Business Council.”

For more information about Riverbend Family Ministries, including how to help or how to access services, visit their official website at RiverbendFamilyMinistries.com.

To learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, check out their official website at NAGBC.com.

