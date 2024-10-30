Our Daily Show! LIVE Wood River Trick or Treat: Riverbend Family Ministries

WOOD RIVER - Riverbend Family Ministries is gearing up for their busy season.

During Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat event, Rachael Craddick stopped by “Our Daily Show!” to share information about the organization’s work and upcoming banquet. Craddick explained that Riverbend Family Ministries (RFM) helps many people in the community through their collaborative model.

“November and December are typically our busiest months, so a lot of great things happening, a lot of people being helped and lives changed,” she said. “It’s been great. We’re able to help a lot of the community members that are coming in.”

RFM works with families that are experiencing violence, substance use, homelessness, poverty and other crises. Craddick noted that a lot of people come to RFM for rental and utility assistance.

But RFM also works with several partners to provide holistic services for clients, including Amare, Metro East Every Survivor Counts and CASA of Southwestern Illinois. Craddick said that these services help a lot of people.

“If they’re facing something like violence in the home or drug or alcohol addiction, we have partner nonprofits in our building that can help with some of those long-term needs,” she explained. “It’s a great collaborative model to not only better serve our clients, but to better share our resources and just be good stewards of all they’re building, the financial support, the donors and volunteers. It’s a great community collaborative model going on.”

You can support RFM and their work at their upcoming banquet on Nov. 7, 2024, at Lewis and Clark Community College. Admission and dinner are free, and all community members are invited to attend. RFM will be collecting donations for their work. You can find out more — and register by Nov. 1, 2024 — at RiverbendFamilyMinistries.com/Events.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, check out this article on RiverBender.com for information about local resources. If you are struggling with substance use, this article has more information about Amare and local resources.

