Riverbend Family Ministries executive board members voted in the nonprofit organization, Sleep In Heavenly Peace to be part of the RFM Community Center.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a national organization that is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. The Alton-Illinois Chapter will now have office space downtown Wood River in RFM’s building.

“We believe a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental well-being for a child,” said Jason Brunaugh, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Alton-Illinois Chapter President. “Our mission of, No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in our Town, will help meet the demand of so many local families in need of a bed for their children.”

This collaboration comes at a time when Riverbend Family Ministries is preparing to move into a new location, right across the street from their current downtown Wood River building.

“We are so excited to announce that the SHP team has joined our family,” said Riverbend Family Ministries Executive Director, Tammy Iskarus. “They will work hard to provide not only bunk-beds, but also the mattresses, and all bedding to those in need. We are blessed to have them serving side by side in the same building with the other great organizations as we work to bring hope and light to our families in need.”

“I love that we are now part of the RFM team,” said Brunaugh. “The opportunity to occupy a space in their new location is a blessing in so many ways.”

Please visit Sleeping in Heavenly Peace’s website for more information: www.shpbeds.org

