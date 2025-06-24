ALTON — James Humphrey and his son Erick claimed the father/son title at the Riverbend Family Doubles Tournament, held Saturday at Alton High School. The Humphreys defeated John and Nik Tuetken 8-5 to win the division in the one-day event.

In the father/daughter division, Jesse Macias, the tournament director and girls and boys tennis head coach, teamed with his daughter Hannah to defeat Sean and Kiley King of Jerseyville 8-3 in the finals. Nathan and Ryan Joehl captured the brother/brother championship, going undefeated and topping Nick and Carter Hanebutt. Maria and Michael Lis-Planells went 3-0 to win the mixed open division, with David and Arlie Hartmann finishing second.

“The family tournament is smaller than the Riverbend Open, but I am always happy to host it,” Macias said. “We have tried to run the two tournaments at the same time, but players want to compete in the men’s open, mixed, and family, and it just does not work out. This was a really good small tournament.”

Macias noted the competitiveness of the brother/brother matches, highlighting Ryan Joehl’s strong freshman season at Marquette University and the matchup against the Hanebutt brothers, with Carter Hanebutt earning all-conference honors. “The Joehls were too good tonight,” Macias said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Reflecting on the father/son division, Macias said the Humphreys and Tuetkens had faced off in previous tournaments with older siblings. “It is funny how that works out but I love that the dads keep coming back.”

Macias expressed appreciation for playing alongside his daughter Hannah, with whom he has won the event before. “It never gets old playing alongside your kids. It was really hot tonight, but all of the parents and families were enjoying themselves on the courts. That is why we host the tournament. I am just grateful that Hannah will still be my doubles partner.”

He also praised the competition from the Kings, especially Kiley King. “Kiley is phenomenal and she and Hannah matched up well. I think Sean and I were happy to share the court with them.”

Macias spoke about the mixed open winners, noting the friendship between Hannah and Maria Wendle, a former state qualifier at Marquette. “They played against each other their senior year and we actually went out to dinner with our families at the state tournament that year. Maria and her husband Michael were on their games tonight. I see them at the courts all the time and they bring their baby and make it a night of it. Tennis is all about the family.”

The Riverbend Family Doubles Tournament followed the Bud Simpson Tournament held the previous week and continues to emphasize family involvement and competitive play in the local tennis community.

More like this: