EAST ALTON - Allen Hale honored two East Alton community leaders with Paul Harris Fellowship awards during the recent Installation of Officers event for the Riverbend East Rotary Club.

Hale, recognized for his 50 years of service to the club, presented the awards to Debbie Angleton and Denny Weber. The event also marked the selection of Mark Smith as the club’s president for the 2025-26 term.

The Paul Harris Fellowship award, named after Rotary’s founder, acknowledges individuals who have shown dedication to community service, peace, goodwill and international understanding.

Angleton and Weber were recognized for their contributions to the East Alton community through this prestigious honor.

