WOOD RIVER - The Riverbend East Rotary Club has selected Cleary’s Shoes and Boots as its 2025 Business of the Year.

Riverbend East Rotary Club President Mark Smith (center) makes the presentation to Cleary’s owners Andrew and Stephanie Hagopian.

Riverbend East Rotary Club is located at 48 East Ferguson Ave., Wood River.

