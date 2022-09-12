Riverbend East Rotary Club Foundation Board Donates To William BeDell Center For Sensory Room Project
September 12, 2022 3:05 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The Riverbend East Rotary Club Foundation board members present a $2,700 check to William BeDell arc school principal Jessica Walton (3rd from right).
The donation represents the proceeds from the club-sponsored Color Run in June and will be used to upgrade the school's sensory room.
Board members pictured are Mark Speciale, Lindsey Herron, Robin Karpan, Mark Vaughn and Brad Pulaski.
