Riverbend East Rotary Club Foundation Board Donates To William BeDell Center For Sensory Room Project Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Board members pictured are Mark Speciale, Lindsey Herron, Robin Karpan, Mark Vaughn and Brad Pulaski. Article continues after sponsor message The donation represents the proceeds from the club-sponsored Color Run in June and will be used to upgrade the school's sensory room. ALTON - The Riverbend East Rotary Club Foundation board members present a $2,700 check to William BeDell arc school principal Jessica Walton (3rd from right). Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now You're Beautiful With Brian Trust: Best Of! Trending