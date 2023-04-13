ALTON — What better way to celebrate Earth Day than with live music, eco-friendly artisans, and great food and drink? Riverbend Earth Day returns on Saturday, April 15, from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event is produced by Old Bakery Beer Company and takes place at their location in historic Downtown Alton, IL at 300 Landmarks Blvd. The event is free to attend and drinks, food and goods will be available for purchase.

This is the 12th annual Riverbend Earth Day, and organizers expect it to be one of the most well-attended. Herbarium and Old Bakery Beer Company COO Lauren Pattan shared, “This family friendly event is highly anticipated by our staff, customers, and friends across the region who care about the environment as much as we do. As the St. Louis Metro Area’s only organic craft brewery, Riverbend Earth Day is an extra special day for us.”

More than 30 local earth-friendly vendors will showcase pottery, jewelry, native plants, baked goods and a variety of additional locally produced wares for sale. The farmers and artisans market will feature sustainability-focused vendors, and environmental non-profits will offer interactive educational activities and resources to guests who want to do their part in helping the planet and all of us who live on it.

Each year, Treehouse Wildlife Center delights guests with visits from wild birds and other animals being rehabilitated by their team.

Riverbend Earth Day organizers are also thrilled to host three live bands to entertain event-goers throughout the day: 11:30 a.m. Marko Polo 12:30 p.m. Raw Earth 1:45 p.m. Salt of the Earth 3:00 p.m. Talam Old Bakery Beer Company’s beloved annual Up River IPA will be fresh on tap.

This juicy IPA benefits the Audubon Center at Riverlands’ mission to provide environmental education to youth in schools throughout the region. The Audubon Center at Riverlands also conserves an ecologically important bird sanctuary along the Mississippi River and hosts a variety of fun and educational events throughout the year. Learn more about Riverbend Earth Day here and RSVP on Facebook. For more information about Old Bakery Beer Co. and for a schedule of upcoming events visit www.oldbakerybeer.com

Participating businesses and organizations include but are not limited to:

Piasa Palisades Sierra Club

Better Building Institute Inc.

Center for American Archeology

Illinois Satsang Society

McCully Heritage Project

Milton Community Garden

National Great Rivers Research & Education Center

Senior Services Plus

The Nature Institute

Treehouse Wildlife Center

Chlo’s Curiosity Cabinet

Clay Bay Bay

Fire and Hammer

Flourish Farmstead

Green Thumb Nursery

Hanna Herbals

Jabberwock Emporium

Jim Linksvayer Pottery

Klenke Woodshop

Lotus Aromatherapy LLC

Mylk and Hummus

Odd Way Out

Once Design

Poputopia Popcorn

Radcliff’s Rad Thrifts

Re-Bloom STL

River Rosie

So Below Minerals

Studio 15 Vintage

Sweet Calamity

Sweet Honey

The Painted Cactus

What Wood Kevin Do

