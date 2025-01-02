GODFREY/JERSEYVILLE - Riverbend Dental has opened a new office in Jerseyville, and they welcome Dr. Ryan Schmidlkofer to their team.

The dental business previously had offices in Alton and Godfrey. They welcome new and returning patients to their Godfrey office at 5209 Mae Drive and their new Jerseyville office at 105 South State Street. Amy Sikes, Director of Lab Operations, noted the business’s eagerness to expand and introduce additional doctors to the community.

“Honestly, the timing just all fell into place,” Sikes said. “We’re very excited that this move worked out. I know both of our dental office teams are super excited.”

Riverbend Dental decided to close their Alton office and open in Jerseyville when Dr. Randall Toppmeyer, a dentist based in Jerseyville, reached out wanting to sell his practice and retire soon after.

Riverbend Dental realized that many of their patients were traveling from Jerseyville (and surrounding towns) to Alton, so they made the choice to merge into Toppmeyer’s office and update all the equipment. Sikes said “we were able to utilize our existing team" for the Jerseyville Dental location.

In Jerseyville, patients can see Dr. David Dombeck or Dr. Ryan Schmidlkofer. Schmidlkofer is a new dentist who recently graduated from the SIU School of Dental Medicine, and Sikes said they would love to “build the practice” around him.

“Dr. Ryan Schmidlkofer is a compassionate and capable dentist, and we are delighted to have him on our team,” she explained. “He’s a young, and incredibly talented, doctor. He’s just a down-home kind of guy. He will fit well in Jerseyville.”

Dr. James Nativi, Dr. Claire Carrow Wiedner and Dr. Dustin Simpson are based out of the Riverbend Dental Godfrey location. They welcome new and returning patients to the Godfrey office. All hygienists and team members from the Alton location were transferred to either Jerseyville or Godfrey.

Sikes noted that Riverbend Dental is proud to have expanded their practice to Jerseyville. She pointed out that rural communities deserve access to the quality dental care that Riverbend Dental offers. The business also hopes to “be part of the community” through sponsorships and community service.

“We just want to make sure that the community is serviced the way that they need to be,” Sikes explained. “Moving into a new location, like Jerseyville, we feel it’s important to be active in the community. We would love to sponsor a Little League team, or do whatever needs to be done, to build a longstanding relationship with the Jerseyville community. That’s where we’re headed.”

Schmidlkofer is also eager to be a part of the Riverbend Dental mission. Sikes emphasized his commitment to Jerseyville and the practice’s excitement to have him.

“He’s a great guy,” she added. “We just think that he’ll resonate and the people in Jerseyville will end up loving him.”

Throughout the month of January, any Jerseyville patients who mention the Riverbend Dental ad on RiverBender.com will receive a free fluoride treatment. Riverbend Dental looks forward to engaging with the Jerseyville and Godfrey communities and serving patients throughout the Riverbend region.

