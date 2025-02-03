Our Daily Show Interview! Jerseyville Dental & Riverbend Godfrey Dental Group!

GODFREY/JERSEYVILLE - Riverbend Dental and Jerseyville Dental Group are excited to offer excellent patient care throughout the Riverbend region.

Riverbend Dental, located at 5209 Mae Drive in Godfrey, recently acquired Jerseyville Dental Group at 105 South State Street in Jerseyville. They closed their Alton office and merged their doctors and patients into the Godfrey and Jerseyville locations. Throughout the month of February, you can call either office to schedule an appointment and mention RiverBender.com for a discounted whitening treatment.

“No one likes going to the dentist. We know that. We don’t even like going to the dentist when it’s our turn,” joked Danielle Schmidt. “But it is a very warm and inviting office. All of our clinicians, our assistants, our hygienists, our doctors, I feel like they pride themselves on patient care, patient education. We want you to be as comfortable as possible and have the best experience that you can.”

Schmidt and Molly Tolen, representatives with Riverbend Dental and Jerseyville Dental Group, expressed their excitement to expand their offerings in the Riverbend with the opening of the new Jerseyville office. Dr. Ryan Schmidlkofer and Dr. David Dombeck lead the Jerseyville Dental Group.

Tolen noted that it was important for Riverbend Dental to become part of the Jerseyville community. She pointed out that it’s a more rural area, so the Jerseyville practice makes it easier for patients to get the care they need.

“We wanted to get into the Jerseyville location. That way we can not have them drive so far,” Tolen said, adding, “It’s definitely a family practice.”

Dr. James Nativi, Dr. Claire Carrow Wiedner and Dr. Dustin Simpson are based out of Riverbend Dental in Godfrey. All hygienists and team members from the Alton location were transferred to either Jerseyville or Godfrey.

“Our providers are very skilled and they take a lot of quality in their work, so we always know that our patients are in the best hands and receiving the best care,” Schmidt said. “We offer a lot of services, which is nice, so you can have everything done under one roof.”

In addition to those services, Riverbend Dental and Jerseyville Dental Group offer discounts for uninsured patients. There is a child discount plan, a tier for adults with healthy gums, and a tier for adults who need more extensive work.

Schmidt and Tolen noted that it’s important to offer care at an affordable price. They take most insurance plans and provide complimentary benefits checks for their patients, but the discount plan is a great choice for those who don’t have dental insurance.

“It’s just a way for us to make sure patients can receive the care they need without hurting their budgets and their pocketbooks,” Schmidt explained. “We never want someone to compromise their dental care because of a financial situation, so we want to make it affordable, we want to make it convenient, and we care about our patients, so we want it to be within their price range.”

Ultimately, Riverbend Dental and Jerseyville Dental Group aim to share the family atmosphere that they’ve created. They hope their patients feel at home within their offices, and they want to ensure that people throughout the Riverbend region get the dental care they need.

For more information about Riverbend Dental, call (618) 466-5200. For more information about Jerseyville Dental Group, call (618) 498-5822.

