EDWARDSVILLE - Madalene Layne was one of our very first members at Riverbend CrossFit when we opened in fall of 2012. Prior to starting CrossFit, she didn’t have an extensive background in strength and conditioning. She joined the gym with her best friend, and was simply looking for a place to exercise an hour a day, learn about being healthy, and hang out with her friends. She could have never imagined that one day Riverbend would help to save her life. Here is Madalene’s story:

“I joined Riverbend CrossFit in December 2012. Over the next year and a half, my strength and endurance improved. The changes in my body were nice. I was around the same weight and dropped nearly 4 dress sizes. In June 2014, I was so excited to find out I was pregnant. I continued to work out until week 37 of my pregnancy. On March 15, 2015 Alexander was born. It was awesome meeting this little dude. We were healthy and happy. It was an amazing time. By August 2015 things were much different. I had ignored several symptoms that I contributed to new momma “blahs.” I finally knew something was wrong after my facial rash hadn’t gone away in 3 weeks and my legs started to swell. A week after my initial doctor visit I was admitted to the hospital. A kidney biopsy confirmed I has stage 4 Lupus Nephritis. My white blood cells had malfunctioned and were attacking my kidneys. They were no longer able to keep the protein in my blood. The walls of my blood vessels were thinning without the protein. Water was making its way into my adipose tissue. At my worse, it was nearly a pound of water a day making its way into my tissue and staying there. It is hard to know exactly how much water I took on during those 2 months. Currently, I am over 60 pounds lighter than I was at my sickest point. This sudden weight gain was extremely taxing to my lungs and heart. Imagine strapping on 8 gallon jugs of water. The water is swishing as you move. Standing, my heart would pound. My breath would be labored. I would be off-balanced and dizzy. Walking was like running a marathon. Getting up and down stairs was like climbing Mount Everest. Life was very surreal. It is very humbling going from deadlifting 305 pounds to barely being able to hold onto your 17 pound son. If I hadn’t worked so hard on gaining strength through consistent lifting beforehand, I wouldn’t have even been able to hold onto Alex. If I hadn’t taken over 2 minutes off my mile, I wouldn’t have been able to make it up those stairs. It was very fortunate that I had the muscle to lose and that my heart was conditioned to handle the stress. The Madalene before 2012 didn’t have those things. I am now just getting back to the gym to regain that strength and endurance that was so needed to help me recover from this traumatic event. When I joined Riverbend, I thought I was stopping the cycle of heart disease, getting fit for a healthy pregnancy and to be more active. These were the obvious benefits of getting fit. On the window to Riverbend it says “Train for life.” It’s been there since I started in 2012. As I start back up, I am training to regain and keep my quality of life. Because sometimes life sucker-punches you when you least expect it. We all need to be ready for it.”

