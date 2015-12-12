EDWARDSVILLE - For some, hitting the gym and using the same equipment over and over again can become extremely mundane.

Luckily for them, there is an excellent business in downtown Edwardsville that is sure to get anyone motivated by the constantly evolving and innovative practice of CrossFit.

Riverbend CrossFit is a 6,000 square-foot strength and conditioning facility located at 503 East Vandalia. The gym’s owners, Willie Moore and Jeremy Yates, along with their seven coaches assist their members in becoming the best version of themselves.

Through the unique and highly effective technique of crossfit, which combines aerobic exercise, weightlifting, bodyweight exercises and other techniques, Riverbend CrossFit focuses primarily on making sure their members are learning how to do all of the in depth movements and exercises properly to minimize injury and maximize results.

“Our number one goal is to not hurt anyone,” Moore said. “In order not to hurt them, you have to prepare them for what’s to come. We will spend a lot of time warming someone up and addressing a global need that some people have.”

In the judgement-free environment, the staff and members at the facility have maintained an overall sense of respect for each and every person that walks through its doors.

The staff at Riverbend CrossFit have not only developed their fitness expertise through prior job experience. Most of the trainers, along with owners like Moore, have gained a number of degrees in exercise sciences and a plethora of certifications in crossfit training and other specializations.

When members join the crossfit gym, they will go through a two week basic training course where they will be introduced to crossfit in all of its glory.

“We show them all of the basic movements, how to warm up and assess their needs and limitations.”

After they complete their training course, members are welcome to attend classes at the gym or join Riverbend CrossFit’s Fit Club.

“We utilize our kettlebells, exercise balls, sleds; everything except for barbells,” Moore said. “You can teach someone pretty quickly and they can do it with some confidence.”

Olympic weightlifting is a large part of the crossfit culture. However, Moore encourages his new members not to be worried.

“A lot of people who come in are sort of intimidated by it at first,” Moore said. “Our coaches do a great job instructing it that they get people feeling comfortable doing it. They see some progress and success so quickly with it that they stay with it.”

Riverbend CrossFit provides plenty of packages to fit any lifestyle to help the members become their fittest selves. Yates and Moore, along with their dedicated coaches, find that helping their members learn and excel makes the early mornings, late nights and and years of training all worth it.

“I always had a passion for learning and getting better,” Moore said. “In time, I realized that it brought me joy to help people out with stuff they didn’t know a lot about and they could always come to me for an answer. I love being that person.”

Riverbend CrossFit offers one hour classes every single day of the week. For specific times, program information, staff bios, workout blogs and more, please visit their website at www.riverbendcrossfit.com or call at 618-307-9699.

