BETHALTO - Pruitt Mechanical Services is organizing a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Friday, Nov. 15, 2025, aimed at providing turkeys to local families in need in the Riverbend community. The event will be a drive-thru distribution with no forms or obligations, emphasizing neighbors helping neighbors.

So far, the initiative has raised $2,900 and secured partnerships with several local businesses, including Grand Piasa Body Art, Off-The-Beaten-Path Automotive, WELLphant Health and Wellness, Sharper Image Home Improvement, Weber Chevrolet (Cody Jered), 3rd Chute Grafton, and Pruitt Mechanical Services itself. Organizers hope to enlist additional sponsors by the end of the week to increase the event’s impact. Contributions of any size, starting at $50, will be used entirely to purchase turkeys for local families, with sponsors receiving receipts for full transparency.

The location for the giveaway has not yet been finalized, as organizers are evaluating several options to select the best site for the event.

Joe Pruitt, president of Pruitt Mechanical Services, said the event reflects the power of small businesses collaborating to serve their community. Organizers have requested assistance from local media outlets such as The Riverbender to help spread the word about the event.

For more information or to become a sponsor, interested parties are encouraged to contact Pruitt Mechanical Services directly at (618) 208-7722

