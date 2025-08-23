EAST ALTON - Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy (RCLA) will open its 2025–26 school year on September 2, 2025, at a new location: a leased portion of the River Bend Calvary Chapel facility at 4 St. Kevins Dr., East Alton, IL 62024.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian school says the move follows months of prayerful planning to discern God’s leading and has energized families, students, and staff. RCLA originally planned to operate on the Western Military Academy campus owned by Faith Baptist Church (2009 Seminary St., Alton, IL 62002). After careful evaluation, the school determined the historic campus’s maintenance and utility costs were prohibitive for a young nonprofit. RCLA expressed gratitude to Faith Baptist Church for its generous partnership throughout the transition.

The East Alton site is a better fit for the nonprofit’s stewardship goals. The new facility requires less maintenance, is in excellent condition, and offers significantly lower utilities thus freeing more resources for classrooms, teachers, and student programs. “Our teachers, staff, board members, parents, and local volunteers are already on-site cleaning, organizing, and preparing classrooms for the year ahead. We are so grateful to them and to God for his incredible provision,” said Brian Brenner, RCLA Board President. Brenner expressed that the school is seeking volunteers to assist with move-in and classroom setup Monday through Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. To help, contact Brian Brenner at board@riverbend.academy. As a community school seeking God’s will, RCLA partners with parents and local churches to cultivate Christ-centered learners and leaders. Volunteers play a vital role in that mission. “We are blessed by an incredible team of volunteers and wonderful community spirit! Thank you!” While moral is high as volunteers pull together to get classrooms ready for school, there is one more challenge that school will need to overcome. The facility is in desperate need of an updated HVAC system. Raising funds to make this necessary update is a challenge leadership is confident that God and His people will meet.

"He has been so good to us and lead us every step of the way through this transition." With plans to begin the school year without air conditioning, RCLA is working to raise $80,000 in donations to put the required HVAC in place in the classrooms as soon as possible. They have a generous donor offering up to a $20,000 match to funds, doubling early impact. The parents, teachers and board members humbly ask that if anyone feels lead to, please donate to this worthy cause. To donate and become a part of this mission, contact board@riverbend.academy or visit https://riverbend.academy/projects/hvac-networking-security-upgrades/

“He has been so good to us and led us every step of the way,” Brenner added. “We have prayed, sought wise counsel, and watched God open this door for a facility that fits our mission and budget. Every helping hand and every gift makes a tangible difference for our students.” About Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy: Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy is an independent, 501(c)(3) Christian school committed to academic excellence and biblical truth, preparing students to be confident leaders who serve Christ in their homes, churches, and communities. Learn more at riverbend.academy or call (618) 462-1071.

