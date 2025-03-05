Our Daily Show Interview! Trivia Night on 3-28, and More for MVCS/RCLA!

ALTON - Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy (RCLA), previously Mississippi Valley Christian School, will host a Monopoly-themed trivia night fundraiser to update their facilities.

Located at 2009 Seminary Street in Alton, the school serves children from pre-k through 12th grade. On Friday, March 28, 2025, community members are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of trivia and raffle prizes, with all proceeds going toward RCLA.

“We’re trying to build that culture that people want to be involved in,” said Administrator Tim Lee. “The mission is worth it. If you’re not doing anything of lasting value, how is anybody going to get excited about it? The fact that we have almost 150 years of education on that property is amazing from a historical standpoint. We want to continue it for another 150 years.”

Tickets to the trivia night cost $30 and include a meal, trivia and mulligans. Raffle tickets cost $1 each and items include baseballs signed by famous Cardinals players, a guitar signed by Chuck Berry, a Piasa Armory package, a stay at Pere Marquette Lodge and more.

All of the money will go toward campus improvement projects, specifically in the library and the Blue Room. Lee noted that they want to replace the flooring, paint the walls and complete other improvements, such as updating the restroom facilities in the gymnasium. They hope to raise as much money as possible to go toward these projects.

“It’s functional. It works,” he explained. “But again, we want to present as well as we can, and starting to do those things intentionally and raising the money is obviously a top priority.”

Lee thanked the community for their support following the school’s rebranding. He said they are “in a very healthy place” financially, with 90% of their pledges accounted for. But they’re still hoping to raise about $30,000 and enroll more students in the coming year.

He believes the school’s mission statement — to “inspire curiosity to develop lifelong learners and Christian leaders” — is especially important today. He hopes that RCLA can spark that curiosity and help students remain on a path to serve God.

“From a Christian leadership standpoint, I truly believe there’s a crisis of Christian leaders,” he said. “We transplant leaders into our community and hopefully they stay. But where and how are we raising up the Christian leaders from our community that would stay and impact it?”

He hopes RCLA can fill that role, and he is thankful to the teachers, staff members and families who make their work possible. He encourages people to buy trivia tickets as early as possible and visit the official Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy website at Riverbend.Academy to learn more about the school, including how to enroll.

