ALTON - Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy invites families to its Open House at 6:30 p.m. on April 22 and at 9 a.m. on April 23. The event will take place at the academy's campus located at 2009 Seminary St, Alton.

The Open House aims to provide prospective students and their families with an opportunity to explore the school's offerings for the 2025-2026 academic year, which includes grades pre-kindergarten through 12. Attendees will have the chance to take a guided tour of the historic campus, meet faculty and staff, and learn about the academy's mission to equip students with faith, excellence, and leadership.

"We are excited to showcase how our Christ-centered mission and values guide every part of what we do," said a representative from the academy. The event will also highlight the teachers’ commitment to educating and inspiring students, as well as the development of students into confident Christian leaders within the community.

Families interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP for the event. Additional information can be found on the academy's website, and a promotional video is available for those seeking a preview of what the school has to offer.

Find more information here: https://riverbend.academy/

Here's a quick video about the school: https://youtu.be/e0z7RDn_vOI

