EAST ALTON - Riverbend Axe Throwing celebrated its grand opening Saturday afternoon with considerable fun and excitement.

“There aren’t many places in Alton where people can come out and get together to have fun. So my wife, Erika and I saw this as a great business opportunity to bring axe throwing across the river,” said Dan Brynildsen, owner of Riverbend Axe Throwing.

Riverbend Axe Throwing's grand opening celebration offered deals for customers, prize giveaways, and live music. Many attendees Saturday had never attempted axe throwing before, and that's exactly why they headed out to give the new local business a try. Riverbend Axe Throwing gives customers a chance to throw axes at wooden targets in their safe target lanes. Guests are taught by staff how to throw axes safely. The exciting sport has been anticipated by many who may not be as interested in other available local activities such as bowling, axe throwing is a fresh new option.

“Axe throwing is something that's hit the Midwest more recently. There are a few places over in St. Louis but we’re the first to hit the Riverbend! We offer online booking but we also accept walk-ins. We rent out our space for parties, group events, company outings, pretty much any kind of event someone wants to host,” said Brynildsen.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with the axe throwing, a bar and lounge are other additions to Riverbend Axe Throwing. The laid back environment is a welcoming new hangout spot for locals. With a pool table, free popcorn, and large TV’s as other offerings for guests. Riverbend Axe Throwing also welcomes guests to bring their own food to enjoy while they throw axes. They serve drinks, so no outside drinks are aloud, but customers can bring or even order food right to Riverbend Axe Throwing.

Another interesting thing about Riverbend Axe Throwing is that they are a World Axe Throwing League affiliate. They will run multiple leagues and will hold competitions at their throwing lanes.

Riverbend Axe Throwing is located at 205 East Gate Plaza in Alton. They are open Monday-Wednesday by reservation only, Thursday 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-12 a.m., Sunday 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Riverbend Axe Throwing are open and willing to host and plan any events for larger groups. For more information, check out their website https://www.riverbendaxethrowing.com and Facebook page https://facebook.com/riverbendaxethrowing/

More like this: