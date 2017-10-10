GRAFTON - The fourth annual River River Rat Catfish Classic attracted a good amount of competitors and ultimately records were established this past Saturday and Sunday in Grafton.

The winners tallied a total 223 pounds with their three best fish, smashing the previous record of 122 pounds. Bethalto’s Justin Wolfe, Godfrey’s Jason Jackson and South St. Louis’ Frank Kastl combined for the win. Their two-day six fish total was 265.5 pounds.

Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin helped establish the tourney a few years back. Both a single day and tourney total record were established.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eberlin said it was great to see the two local products have such fishing success.

“Despite the rain, we had a huge huge crowd on Sunday for the weigh-ins,” Eberlin said. “We sold out of most of our fish fry for people who attended both days. I talked to the guys who fished afterward and they were thrilled to death with the tournament. They said the tournament is no longer considered a small tournament, but people now want to come to it from all over the Midwest.”

The winners won $1,400 for their first place overall finish in prize money.

More like this: