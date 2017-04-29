ALTON - The National Weather Service of St. Louis continues to keep an eye on the sky and on local river ways as a result of the severe thunderstorms that have drenched the region.

“Recent rainfall has set the stage for a significant flooding event this weekend,” The Flash Flood Watch released by organization said. “A slow moving and potent storm system will interact with a very moist air mass to produce heavy rainfall over the weekend. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are likely with locally higher amounts possible along the Interstate 44 corridor in Missouri and the Interstate 55 corridor in Illinois. 

“Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low-lying or poor drainage areas and ultimately flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams,” the watch continued, “Moderate to major flooding is also possible on larger streams and rivers.”

A Flood Warning has also issued for the Mel Price Lock and Dam on the Mississippi River between Wood River and Alton. It will be in effect from Sunday evening until further notice.

Waters are currently at 18.0 feet with flood stage set at 21.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by Sunday evening and will crest near 28.2 feet by early next Friday. If it rises over 28.5 feet, the South Wood River Levee must be closed. The level of severity rises along with the water.

To keep an eye on the weather, visit Riverbender.com's Weather Section by clicking here

