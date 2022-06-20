SPRINGFIELD - The Alton River Dragons scored twice in the top of the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to take a 6-0 lead, then held off a rally by the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes to win their return game of a Prospect League home-and-home series over Springfield 6-4 at Robin Roberts Stadium at Lanphier Park in Springfield.

The win allowed the Dragons to split their set against the Horseshoes, having fell to Springfield the night before at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park. The win improved Alton to 11-6 overall, maintaining a one-game lead over the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots in the Prairie Land Division of the Western Conference, with the Dragons two games ahead in the loss column.

Alton went off to their early 6-0 lead on the three two-run innings, with Springfield scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh and once more in the ninth, but could do no more as the River Dragons went on to their win, making them 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Eddie King had two hits and an RBI for Alton, while Ben Gallaher had a hit and drove in three runs, Daniel Contreras had a hit and RBI, Alton High's Robby Taul came up with a hit and Noah Bush also drove in a run.

Alton High's Adam Stilts threw seven innings on the mound for the River Dragon, allowing three runs on six hits, all earned, while walking one and striking out five in being credited with the win. Bush got the save, fanning three and Hunter Callahan struck out two as the set-up man in the eighth.

The River Dragons will stay on the road on Father's Day and Monday, playing a two-game series against the Clinton, Ia., LumberKings, with Sunday's game starting at 2 p.m. and Monday's tilt beginning at 6:30 p.m. After a day off on Tuesday, Alton hosts the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp of Peru in a 6:35 p.m. start on Wednesday, then host the Hoots on Thursday, also starting at 6:35 p.m, before playing a home-and-home set against the Quincy Gems, the first game in Quincy Friday night and the second at Lloyd Hopkins Field Saturday night, both games starting at 6;35 p.m. The Dragons finish up June with a road game at the Burlington, Ia., Bees June 27, host the Normal Cornbelters June 28, with both games starting at 6:35 p.m., then play at the Terre Haute, Ind., REX on June 29 in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch

