ALTON - On Tuesday night, June 10, 2025, the Alton River Dragons won their fourth consecutive game by defeating the O’Fallon Hoots 6-5 at Lloyd Hopkins Field. It was a slow start for Alton as they were unable to score until the bottom of the fifth inning as they trailed 3-0 until that point.

In that fourth inning, the River Dragons picked up two runs on RBI singles by Caleb Clealand and Bryer Arview to cut into the O’Fallon lead to 3-2. The Hoots then added to their lead once again with a run each in the sixth and seventh innings to give them another three-run lead at 5-2. Alton responded quickly with an RBI double by Trevor Goodwin in the bottom half of the seventh inning to pull within 5-3 of O’Fallon.

The River Dragons then used a big eighth inning to score three runs which was concluded by an RBI double by Arview to put them ahead 6-5.

Trent Markezich came in for the save in the top of the ninth to close out the Hoots and get the River Dragons to a 6-5 overall record. Wyatt Brown started on the mound for Alton and pitched four innings while allowing three runs on five hits and one walk. Carter Hollingsworth picked up his first collegiate win when he threw an inning in relief in the top of the eighth inning.

Arview was named the Player of the Game with the go-ahead double while also having his first three-hit game of the season. Clealand also added two hits in the win. Alton will now take their four-game winning streak on the road against Quincy on Wednesday evening. The pregame will be at 6:15 with the first pitch at 6:30.

