ALTON — The Alton River Dragons ended a two-game losing streak with a 6-4 comeback victory over the Quincy Doggy Paddlers on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at home, as the first half of the season nears its close.

Left-hander Collin Johnson started on the mound for Alton and delivered five shutout innings, allowing just four hits and striking out four batters. Both teams had early scoring opportunities, but it wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning that the River Dragons broke through with an RBI single by outfielder Ethan Cantareria, taking a 1-0 lead.

Quincy responded with four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-1 advantage. However, the River Dragons rallied in the bottom half of the inning, scoring five runs. Kyle Campbell’s two-RBI single, two bases-loaded walks, and a defensive misplay by the Doggy Paddlers helped Alton take a 6-4 lead. Right-hander Trent Markezich closed the game with a two-inning save, his second of the season.

Campbell earned Player of the Game honors after reaching base five times, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Dragons Fall To Thrillbillies 6-4

On Friday, June 20, the River Dragons fell 6-4 to the Thrillville Thrillbillies in Marion. Alton took an early 2-0 lead, highlighted by an RBI single from Brett Yarger, but Thrillville scored in each of the first four innings to gain a 4-3 lead. Alton added one more run in the sixth inning on a Joe Connolly RBI double but could not overcome the deficit.

Yarger reached base four times with two hits and an RBI, while Campbell also reached base four times, including three walks. Gavin Gentry started for Alton, pitching four innings and allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks. Reliever Carter Hollingsworth threw three innings, allowing one run but no hits or walks.

The River Dragons have an off day Monday, June 23, 2025, before returning home for a doubleheader against the Normal CornBelters on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Pregame coverage for the first game begins at 4:45 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. Game two will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

