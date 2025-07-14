ALTON - The Alton River Dragons swept the Saturday, July 12, 2025, doubleheader against Jackson 11-5 and 9-5. The first game of the day was from a game that started on Friday night but got moved to Saturday due to rain.

Preston Wright and Kyle Campbell led the charge offensively for the River Dragons with three hits apiece. Wright also had two home runs and five RBIs in the win.

Eli Hill added a two-hit game, and Collin Johnson had a solid relief appearance by pitching six innings while allowing one run on four hits and two walks.



In game two, a shortened seven-inning game due to being a doubleheader, the River Dragons got on the board first with four runs in the bottom of the third inning, which included another Wright home run.

After Jackson scored three runs to cut the deficit to 4-3, the River Dragons added runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure the 9-5 win. Wright and Cantareira each had two hits, and Campbell reached base four times with a base hit and three walks.

Gavin Gentry threw for five innings as the starting pitcher and allowed just three runs on eight hits and one walk.

