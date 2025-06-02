ALTON — The Alton River Dragons opened their home season at Lloyd Hopkins Field with a commanding 15-5 victory over the Quincy Doggy Paddlers on Saturday night, May 31, 2025. After trailing 3-0 early, Alton rallied with a 10-run inning highlighted by a three-run homer from Trevor Goodwin, marking the River Dragons' first home run of the season.

The River Dragons added two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth before allowing two runs in the seventh inning. Pitcher Dalton Boruff delivered a quality start, throwing six innings and giving up three runs on five hits and three walks. Austin McCabe closed the game for his second save of the season.

Offensively, Joe Connolly led Alton with three hits, including a triple and an RBI. Caleb Clealand earned player of the game honors by going 2-for-2 with three walks, three RBIs and a run scored. Bryer Arview and Zane Timon each contributed two hits as well.

Quincy Tops Alton 11-1 In Sunday Contest

The River Dragons were unable to carry their momentum into Sunday’s game, falling 11-1 to Quincy in another seven-inning contest. Alton scored first on an RBI groundout by Goodwin in the opening inning but managed only four hits the rest of the game. Starting pitcher Jackson Parrill struggled, allowing six runs over four innings. Reliever Bauer Dalke followed, giving up two runs in one inning including a home run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quincy broke the game open with six runs in the fourth inning and added three more in the sixth to secure the win. Alton’s hits came from Connolly, who recorded his tenth hit of the season, Caleb Clealand, J.J. Jackson and Rhett Dysholm.

River Dragons Fall To Quincy 9-6 On Friday

The River Dragons started the weekend on Friday, May 30, with a 9-6 loss at Quincy after a high-scoring back-and-forth game. Quincy took an early 5-0 lead, but Alton responded with five runs in the second inning, driven by RBIs from Connolly, Goodwin and Kyle Campbell.

Campbell was named player of the game with two hits including an RBI double. Despite their offensive efforts, the River Dragons’ pitching staff struggled, allowing multiple runs throughout the game.

Alton’s record stands at 2-4 overall as they are off Monday, then travel to face the O’Fallon Hoots on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

More like this: