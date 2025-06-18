MARION — The Alton River Dragons fell to the Thrillville Thrillbillies 7-5 on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, despite a strong pitching performance from right-hander JJ Jackson and a late offensive push.

The game took place at Marion and marked a setback for the River Dragons, who now hold a 7-9 record.

The Thrillbillies capitalized in the bottom of the second inning, scoring six runs on two hits, including a steal home, and three runs coming via bases on balls.

Jackson entered the game and pitched five scoreless innings while striking out five and allowing only two hits.

Alton’s offense showed resilience in the later innings, adding runs in the seventh and eighth to narrow the gap to four. In the top of the ninth, Michael Budorick delivered a two-run triple, bringing the team within striking distance. Despite these efforts, the River Dragons were unable to complete the comeback.

The River Dragons now prepare to host the Johnstown Mill Rats for a two-game series starting Wednesday, June 18. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

