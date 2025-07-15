ALTON - The Alton River Dragons are excited to announce that 2022 alum Eddie King Jr. was selected in the 16th Round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. A rising senior at Louisville, becomes the second Alton player to be drafted.

2023 alum Evan Gray was selected by San Francisco in the 15th Round in the 2024 draft.

King came to the River Dragons as a red-shirt freshman and blossom on a team that reached the Prospect League Championship series. He was named the 2022 League MVP while establishing the franchise record for home runs with 15 and stealing the second most bases with 31. While many remember the Erik Broekemeier walk-off grand slam in the epic Western Conference Finals, it was a three-run homer by King in the seventh that started the rally.

“There aren’t enough words to express how proud we are for Eddie in what he has accomplished and we are rooting for him because there is still so much more to go” said River Dragons owner Steve Marso. “When he was here, Eddie was a great member of the team on the field but we need to stress how great of a person he was off of it as well and that is what is remembered most by those with the organization.”

Upon returning to Louisville, King became a regular in the Cardinals line-up and this season emerged as one of the top players in the country while leading his school to a College World Series appearance.

A native of Chicago, as a Little Leaguer, King was a member of a team that went all the way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

The River Dragons (8-5 & 19-20), winners of four straight, are at Danville for a doubleheader on Tuesday before returning home for games Wednesday vs. O’Fallon and Thrillville on Thursday.

