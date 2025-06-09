ALTON — The Alton River Dragons secured a decisive 12-2 victory over the Jackson Rockabillys on Sunday night, June 8, 2025, fueled by a strong offensive start and effective pitching. The game took place at home, with Alton jumping out to an early lead and maintaining control throughout.

The River Dragons scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Caleb Clealand that put Alton ahead 3-0. They extended their lead with two additional runs in the second inning and added three more in the fourth to take an 8-0 advantage. Clealand hit a second two-run home run in the fourth inning, finishing the night with four hits, two home runs, and five RBIs. This marked only the third time a River Dragons player has recorded multiple home runs in a single game.

Preston Wright contributed significantly as well, going 3-for-5 at the plate and driving in a run with a double. Bryer Arview also had a multi-hit performance that included a double and a walk.

Article continues after sponsor message

On the mound, Jackson Parrill started for Alton, pitching five innings while allowing two runs on two hits and issuing five walks. Relievers J.J. Jackson, Trent Markezich, and Austin McCabe combined to throw three innings of relief, surrendering just one hit and two walks without giving up any runs. The River Dragons limited the Rockabillys to a total of three hits.

The team will have an off day on Monday before returning to action at home on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, against the O’Fallon Hoots. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m., with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Game At Danville Postponed Because of Weather Conditions

In other news, the River Dragons’ Saturday night game in Danville was postponed due to weather conditions. At the time of postponement, Alton was leading 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The game will be completed as part of a hybrid doubleheader when the River Dragons return to Danville on Saturday, June 14.

More like this: