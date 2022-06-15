River Bend Yoga Sponsors Mission Joy Films As Fundraiser For Be A Bridge

ALTON - River Bend Yoga hosted the film, Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times, at Old Bakery Brewery on Sunday, May 29th. Through the donation of space from Old Bakery Brewery and the generosity of the attendees, $1,025 was raised for Be a Bridge.

Be a Bridge NFP is a registered 501c3 focused on building relationships and fostering a peer community amongst youth. They provide programs such as adolescent support groups, fine arts experiences, and workforce development. As noted on their Facebook page, “Be a Bridge will soon be launching our newest program, Dance Haus! We want our youth to learn healthy self-expression and cultural awareness, and both can be found here. Middle school and high school students are welcome to attend.:” For more information on this or any of their services, you can contact them at beabridgenfp@gmail.com.

Mission: Joy donated the film screening. Inspired by New York Times bestseller The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World, the film showcases the exchange between these two Nobel Peace Prize winners that led to that book. Deeply moving and laugh-out-loud funny, His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu share science-backed wisdom of how to live with joy in troubled times in Mission: JOY

River Bend Yoga’s Teacher Training Cohort and Alumni helped to facilitate this fundraiser. Studio owner, Vicky Delaney, ascribes to the mantra, "Living mindfully is the foundation to a happy, healthy, well-balanced life.” As such, this fundraiser perfectly aligns with the mission of the studio – to serve the community and provide holistic offerings that help each individual thrive.

If you missed out on the fundraiser but would still like to support Be a Bridge, you can donated via PayPal to beabridgenfp@gmail.com.

To see the offerings at River Bend Yoga, you can visit their website at RiverBendYoga.net or go directly to their registration page at riverbendyoga.punchpass.com.

