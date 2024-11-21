CHICAGO – The Illinois Office of Tourism today released its annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide, highlighting 16 small businesses statewide that are part of the Illinois Made program, just in time for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30th. The 2024 guide features a variety of handcrafted items and homemade goods, each reflecting the diversity of Illinois’ local businesses. From artisanal candles and essential oils to savory treats and seasonal coffee blends, this guide celebrates the unique craftsmanship of small businesses across the state.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois’ economy, and through this annual guide we’re helping both visitors and residents discover the incredible Makers in every corner of our state,” said Kristin Richards, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). “By discovering the items featured in the Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide, holiday shoppers can support local businesses and drive economic growth throughout Illinois.”

“Our much anticipated Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide inspires everyone to not only discover these one-of-a-kind gift ideas but also plan a visit to the communities where these businesses thrive,” said Daniel Thomas, Deputy Director of DCEO, Office of Tourism. “From delicious seasonal coffee blends, rustic dough bowl soy candles and locally grown Southern Illinois elderberry syrup to custom-made baseball bats and premium butcher blocks, this year’s holiday gift guide is a true testament to the craftsmanship found in our great state.”

2024 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide

View the complete Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Host Essentials:

Eli’s Cheesecake Company, Chicago - Hosting a party just got sweeter with the Eli’s Cheese(cake) Board Kit (starting at $120). With mini cheesecakes and cheesecake slices, chocolate treats and candied pecans, this board is sure to be a hit. Shop products onlinehere.

Eshelman Pottery, Elizabeth - Craft meets vibrancy with the Handled Bowl (starting at $75) from the Eshelman Pottery Studio. This gorgeous, handmade bowl is perfect for soup or appetizers, making it a lovely addition to a festive table. Shop products online here.

Fire Doll Studio, Champaign - Create a cozy holiday ambiance with this Soy Wick Candle nestled in a Rustic Dough Bowl ($38.95). Shop products online here.

John Boos & Co., Effingham - We’d like to introduce you to your new sous chef. This Maple Cutting Board (starting at $94.95) is sure to make cooking both simpler and more elegant. Shop products online here.

Warm & Cozy Must-Haves:

Del’s Popcorn Shop, Decatur - Treat yourself or someone special to this scrumptious Del’s Gift Box ($20), the perfect movie night companion. Enjoy a delightful mix of handcrafted popcorn and chocolate treats for a cozy night in. Shop products onlinehere.

Pulliam Creek Farms Candle Company, Harrisburg - Elevate your space and create a soothing atmosphere with this beautiful Home Essential Oil Diffuser (starting at $25), paired with three custom made oils. Shop products online here.

Flavors of the Season:

Boetje’s Mustard, Rock Island - Add some tangy flavor to your gift giving with this Assorted 3-pack of Dutch Mustards ($27) adapted from an Old-World recipe. Shop products online here.

Glacier’s End, Marion - Made from Southern Illinois American Elderberry, this Elderberry Syrup ($16) is the perfect gift for a sweets lover who enjoys unique flavors. Explore the Glacier’s End flavors here.

Janie’s Mill, Ashkum - With a diverse selection of organic flours, this Special Someone Gift Box ($34.15) is perfect for the aspiring baker in your life. Shop products online here.

Rendleman Orchards, Alto Pass - Get some fresh goodness straight from a 5th generation family farm in this Apple CRISPmas Kit ($79) including apples, caramel sauce and an apple crisp mix. Shop products online through Dec. 11th here.

The Chocolate Affair, Highland - Delight in layers of indulgence with the Chocolate Tower ($16.50), featuring assorted chocolates and truffles with exciting flavors like raspberry cheesecake and white chocolate tiramisu. Shop products online here.

Festive Bottles & Brews:

Brewpoint Coffee, Elmhurst - This Seasonal Blend Subscription (starting at $17) is perfect for the coffee lover in your life who likes their beans to match the season. For an extra special treat, check out the Nova Gift Box ($45) featuring Single Origin Costa Rican cold brew concentrate and a complimentary syrup. Shop the Seasonal Blend Subscription here and the Nova Cold Brew Concentrate Gift Box here.

Crooked Creek Winery, Centralia - When you love the holidays so much you want to drink them, pick up this festive flavored Holiday Hooch ($26.99) - a fun and spirited drink perfect for celebrations. Shop products online here.

Vintrendi Wine Company, Olympia Fields - Give the gift of self care to yourself or a loved one with the Vintrendi Wine, Candle & Bath Bomb Gift Box ($60) from Vintrendi Wine Company. Shop products online here.

Toys & Treasures:

Homewood Bat Co, Homewood - Your slugger deserves a well-crafted Homewood Custom Youth ModelBat ($99) to help them bring their A-game. Shop products online here.

River Bend Gallery, Galena - Puzzles are a perfect holiday activity for the whole family. This Puzzle in a Pail, titled “And Thru the Woods” ($24.99), features a charming wintertime photo of Galena that will surely bring joy to your home. Shop products online here.

The Illinois Made program encourages residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by local businesses throughout Illinois. The program, which features 275 Makers, continues to drive tourism to every region of the state, contributing to economic growth and enriching local communities.

To learn more about the Illinois Made program and how to support small businesses around Illinois, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

